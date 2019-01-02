Stats on Longest Reigning WWE Title Holders in 2018

According to the WWE stats page (via Wrestling Inc), the following Superstars spent the most time with a title in 2018:

* Pete Dunne was UK Champion for 365 days, 100% of the year

* Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly were NXT Tag Team Champions for 342 days, 94% of the year

* AJ Styles was WWE Champion for 317 days, 87% of the year

* Brock Lesnar was Universal Champion for 302 days, 83% of the year

Dunne started 2018 as UK Champion and held the title for the full year, joining CM Punk (WWE Title in 2012), Gillberg (Light Heavyweight Title in 1999) and Rockin’ Robin (Women’s Title in 1989) as Superstars to do the same.

Superstars who started and ended 2018 as a champion in WWE were Dunne, Lesnar and The Undisputed Era.