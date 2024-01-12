wrestling / News
Latest Update on the Status of Alex Hammerstone in TNA Wrestling
Alex Hammerstone became a free agent earlier this month and is set to wrestle Josh Alexander at TNA Hard to Kill tomorrow. Fightful Select reports that at this time, Hammerstone has not signed a full-time deal with the company. However, there have been talks about that possibly happening. TNA is expected to announce several signings soon, including some booked for this weekend.
