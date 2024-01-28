wrestling / News

Latest on The Status of Brock Lesnar for WWE Royal Rumble (SPOILERS)

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash - Brock Lesnar Image Credit: WWE

Prior to this past week, there have been rumors that Brock Lesnar was set to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that Lesnar was planned for the men’s Rumble match but has since been ‘withdrawn’. An unnamed wrestler from NXT is taking the place of Lesnar in the match.

