wrestling / News
Latest on The Status of Brock Lesnar for WWE Royal Rumble (SPOILERS)
January 27, 2024 | Posted by
Prior to this past week, there have been rumors that Brock Lesnar was set to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that Lesnar was planned for the men’s Rumble match but has since been ‘withdrawn’. An unnamed wrestler from NXT is taking the place of Lesnar in the match.
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoilers on Talents Backstage at WWE Royal Rumble 2024
- Latest Betting Odds On Statistics, Surprise Appearances at WWE Royal Rumble
- Rumor Killer on Two Possible Royal Rumble Surprises, Confirmation of Another (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note on Possible Surprises Planned For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)