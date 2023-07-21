Status Conference Set For Ted DiBiase Jr. Wire Fraud Trial

A status conference is reportedly set for next month for Ted DiBiase Jr.’s trial on charges of wire fraud. PWInsider reports that the conference is set to take place on August 14th before the Mississippi Southern District Court.

The conference comes after the judge granted a motion back in June filed by the prosecution to delay the trial, noting that additional time was needed by both sides “to review the case and to prepare for trial or negotiate a plea.” DiBiase Jr. had been originally been set to stand trial starting on June 20th in relation to the charges, which include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering.

The charges are related to the scandal regarding misappropriation of funds from the Mississippi Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) programs. DiBiase Jr. has pleaded not guilty to the charges.