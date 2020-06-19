Status of Tessa Blanchard For Slammiversary Unknown

Impact Wrestling recently announced that Tessa Blanchard would return to the promotion for Slammiversary on July 18 to defend her title in a 5-way match. That match would also include Trey, Ace Austin, Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards. She hasn’t been seen on Impact since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as she has been in Mexico due to travel restrictions.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that since Blanchard is living in Mexico and people from Mexico are unable to come to the US, it’s unknown if she will be able to appear at Slammiversary or not. It was noted that it may be different for her, as she is a US citizen, instead of other wrestlers who are born in Mexico.