Update on the Status of Roman Reigns for WWE Elimination Chamber

As previously reported, it’s believed that WWE is finally moving forward with The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, although it remains to be seen which show it happens on. The belief is that it will happen at Wrestlemania, although there were reports the Western Australia government wanted Rock at Elimination Chamber in Perth. Even if Rock does show up for that show, Reigns may not.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, the Undisputed WWE Universal champion is not scheduled to appear at Elimination Chamber. Reigns has not been advertised for the event and there are currently no plans to have him there.

This would seemingly confirm that WWE is planning the match for Wrestlemania. Dave Meltzer speculated that it could end up as a three-way with Cody Rhodes, but that wouldn’t be known for sure until weeks from now.