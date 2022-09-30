Status Of WWE Performance Center After Closing Due to Hurricane

The WWE Performance Center closed this week due to Hurricane Ian, and a new report has details on how the facility weathered the storm. According to the WON, the conditions at the facility are not too bad and little water got into the gym due to its high location in Orlando.

While the building was more or less undamaged, there is still said to be a lot of clean-up that will need to be done at the facility. WWE had taped this week’s NXT in advance and the live events for this weekend have been rescheduled to December 17th in Tampa, Florida and November 11th in Dade City, Florida.