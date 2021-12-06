wrestling / News
Steel Cage Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has added a steel cage match to this week’s episode of NXT coming out of NXT WarGames. Tuesday’s show will see Kyle O’Reilly battle Von Wagner in a cage after Wagner tried to turn on O’Reilly following their loss to Imperium on Sunday’s show.
Later in the show, O’Reilly said he’d seen Wagner’s betrayal coming and said they should keep the cage up until Tuesday, then challenged Wagner to face him inside it on Tuesday’s show.
The full lineup for the show is:
* Steel Cage Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Von Wagner
* Zyon Quinn vs. Santos Escobar
* MSK’s “shaman” is revealed
He didn't get to compete in WarGames this year, and @KORcombat is HUNGRY for steel this Tuesday on #WWENXT!
What do you say, @WWEVonWagner? #NXTWarGames pic.twitter.com/Wzn5uziu7o
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
