Steel Cage Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley and Omos will do battle once again on next week’s WWE Raw, and it’ll be done in the confines of a steel cage. It was announced on tonight’s show that Lashley and Omos will face off in a cage match on next week’s show. Lashley made the challenge on Raw after he came out to interrupt MVP and Omos, destroying the MVP Lounge and then later issuing the challenge.
Also set for Raw is Chad Gable presents the results of Ezekiel’s DNA test, in Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy’s quest to prove that Ezekiel is Elias. Raw takes place next Monday in Norfolk, Virginia and airs live on USA Network.
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw@fightbobby vs. @TheGiantOmos in a STEEL CAGE MATCH@The305MVP pic.twitter.com/TIuGpUcONN
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022
