Steel Cage Match, Bloodline Segment Set For Next Week’s Raw XXX

WWE has announced a couple of big things for next week’s 30th anniversary episode of Raw, including a steel cage match. The company revealed on tonight’s show that Bayley and Becky Lynch will do battle inside a cage, confirming the match after Bayley accepted Lynch’s challenge for the bout.

In addition, a Roman Reigns acknowledgment ceremony will take place on the show. You can see the full updated card below for the special Raw XXX episode, which airs Monday on USA Network:

* Steel Cage Match: Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Judgment Day

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. TBA

* Roman Reigns acknowledgment ceremony