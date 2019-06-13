wrestling / News
Steel Cage Match For Women’s Title Set For June 26th Episode of NXT
– Shayna Baszler will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Io Shirai in two weeks on NXT. WWE announced on Wednesday that Baszler will face Shirari in a steel cage match on the June 26th episode with the championship on the line.
The write-up for the match reads:
When a rivalry grows as ferocious and hostile as the one between NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and Io Shirai, there’s only one solution for containing the fury: A Steel Cage Match.
On the heels of their classic battle at TakeOver: XXV, The Submission Magician and The Genius of the Sky will collide in an NXT Women’s Title rematch inside a steel cage on the June 26 edition of NXT, streaming exclusively on the WWE Network.
Although Shirai fell short of dethroning Baszler at TakeOver: XXV, the match undoubtedly ranked among the champion’s toughest challenges to date. Baszler experienced a painful reckoning after the bell, too, as Shirai — in retribution for The Queen of Spades’ many misdeeds in the weeks preceding the match — used a Kendo stick and a steel chair to dish out an uncharacteristically ruthless attack on Baszler, leaving several battle wounds on the titleholder. The enmity only escalated on June 12, with the two Superstars throwing down in a wild brawl that sprawled throughout the arena.
Tune in to this historic clash for the title — the black-and-gold brand’s first-ever Women’s Cage Match — when NXT streams Wednesday, June 26, at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network
