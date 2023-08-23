wrestling / News
Steel Cage Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a steel cage match for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following matches for the episode, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin
* Steel Cage Match: Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad
If the Creeds win, they are reinstated to NXT.
* The Global Heritage Invitational begins
