wrestling / News

Steel Cage Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

August 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 8-29-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a steel cage match for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following matches for the episode, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin
* Steel Cage Match: Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad
If the Creeds win, they are reinstated to NXT.
* The Global Heritage Invitational begins

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading