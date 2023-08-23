Steel Cage Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a steel cage match for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following matches for the episode, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin

* Steel Cage Match: Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad

If the Creeds win, they are reinstated to NXT.

* The Global Heritage Invitational begins