Steel Cage Match Official For WWE Money in the Bank

– A WrestleMania rematch will take place in a steel cage at WWE Money in the Bank next month. The Miz challenged Shane McMahon to the cage match after McMahon came out to distract Miz earlier in the night and cost him a win against Lashley. After that match, McMahon attacked Miz and put him in a submission hold, mocking Miz’s father once the Raw star was passed out.

Miz threw out the challenge later in the show, which McMahon accepted. McMahon defeated Miz in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania. Money in the Bank takes place on May 19th in Hartford, Connecticut and airs live on WWE Network.