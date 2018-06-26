Steel Cage Match Rumored For WWE Extreme Rules

According to Wrestlingnews.co (via cagesideseats.com), Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens in a steel cage match will be added to the Extreme Rules PPV. WrestlingInc is also reporting that the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is currently advertising the match. Here is the updated card for the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules PPV…

* WWE Title Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev

* WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

* WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team

* Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (rumored)

* Roman Reigns vs. Lashley (heavily teased last night)