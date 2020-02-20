wrestling / News

Steel Cage Match Set For March 4th WWE NXT

February 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 2-26-20

Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox will see their rivalry continue into the confines of a steel cage in a couple of weeks. William Regal announced on tonight’s episode that Kai and Knox will do battle in a cage match on March 4th. The cage is to prevent Raquel Gonzalez from getting involved in the match after she helped Kai beat Knox at NXT Takeover: Portland.

NXT airs next Wednesday live on USA Network.

