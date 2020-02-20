wrestling / News
Steel Cage Match Set For March 4th WWE NXT
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox will see their rivalry continue into the confines of a steel cage in a couple of weeks. William Regal announced on tonight’s episode that Kai and Knox will do battle in a cage match on March 4th. The cage is to prevent Raquel Gonzalez from getting involved in the match after she helped Kai beat Knox at NXT Takeover: Portland.
NXT airs next Wednesday live on USA Network.
Following the events at #NXTTakeOver: Portland, @RealKingRegal has announced that @DakotaKai_WWE and @TeganNoxWWE_ will face off again. Only this time, it will be inside a STEEL CAGE in 2️⃣ WEEKS on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/mXoaUIHvIZ
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2020
