Steel Cage Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature the fallout from the King and Queen of the Ring event. Braun Strowman is set to go up against JD McDonagh, and Liv Morgan will defend her Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch.

Morgan claimed the title from Lynch at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has revealed that the championship match will be held inside a steel cage.