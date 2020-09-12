Non-Title Match, Steel Cage Bout & More Set For ‘In Your Face’ Raw Next Week

WWE is making next week’s Raw an “In Your Face” episode, with a steel cage match and more. The company announced on Friday that Keith Lee will battle Drew McIntyre in a non-title match on the show. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will face off with Dominik Mysterio in the cage.

You can see the updated card below for Monday’s show:

* Champion vs. Champion Match: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Street Profits

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Mickie James

* Non-Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee

* Steel Cage Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins