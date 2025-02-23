Steel Cage Match, Women’s Title Rematch Confirmed For AEW Revolution

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, two matches were confirmed for Revolution on March 9 in Los Angeles. The first is a steel cage match, as Will Ospreay will battle Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay made the challenge at Grand Slam Australia last week. Meanwhile, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women’s World title against Mariah May, who she defeated last week. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. COPE

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita OR Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

* MJF vs. Hangman Page

