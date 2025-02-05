Steel Cage North American Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced two title matches and more for next week’s WWE NXT. You can see the announced bouts below for the show, which takes place next Tuesday and is the go-home show for Vengeance Day:

* NXT North American Championship Steel Cage Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Lexis King vs. JDC

* Cora Jade vs. Bayley

* Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura vs. No Quarter Catch Crew