Steel Cage Stipulation Added to WrestleMania 37 Match

Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon’s stipulation For their WrestleMania 37 match is official. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was announced that the two will face off in the confines of a steel cage. Strowman announced the stipulation, which he had been able to choose for the match, as saying that he wanted to ensure that McMahon’s goons couldn’t get involved and McMahon couldn’t run away or hide.

The match is set for the first night of WrestleMania on April 10th from Raymond James Stadium. We’ll have a full updated card after Raw.