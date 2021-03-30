wrestling / News
Steel Cage Stipulation Added to WrestleMania 37 Match
Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon’s stipulation For their WrestleMania 37 match is official. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was announced that the two will face off in the confines of a steel cage. Strowman announced the stipulation, which he had been able to choose for the match, as saying that he wanted to ensure that McMahon’s goons couldn’t get involved and McMahon couldn’t run away or hide.
The match is set for the first night of WrestleMania on April 10th from Raymond James Stadium. We’ll have a full updated card after Raw.
The STEEL CAGE returns to #WrestleMania!@BraunStrowman & @shanemcmahon will step inside the Steel Cage on Night 1️⃣ of @WrestleMania on Saturday, April 10.@peacockTV https://t.co/z14hEVUIoj
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Discusses Whether He’ll Have Any Involvement In WrestleMania 37
- Charly Caruso Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With ESPN, Announces WWE Exit
- Rhea Ripley Wouldn’t Be Bothered If Charlotte Flair Is Added To Wrestlemania Match
- Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Directing Kissing Scene With Stephanie McMahon, Getting Knocked Out During SummerSlam 2000 Match