Steph de Lander Says She Tried Hard To Be Authentic In Her Book

Steph de Lander recently wrote a book about her career so far and said that she tried hard to remain authentic while writing. In an interview with Fightful, she said that if she told stories that buried anyone, she was quick to also take shots at herself. The book is called What’s The Best That Could Happen?: My Love Letter To Pro Wrestling and will arrive on April 18.

She said: “There’s certain stories where I haven’t mentioned the names, people who are involved or people who know about it will kind of know. But I’ve also tried to be clinical in a sense of like, if I bury someone else, I’m also very quick to bury myself. You know what I mean? So I’ll put my hand up and say that I did something wrong or I fucked something up,” she said. “My mindset kind of writing it was like, ‘Alright, what I don’t want to do is I don’t want to say or do anything that’s going to land me 3in really hot water with places that I want to work at.’ So that was important for me. I didn’t send the book to anyone until it was done, except for my manager who was helping me like organize it. I read little snippets to Mance. So like, ‘Hey, how do you think this sounds?’ Or, ‘What do you think about this?’ But I didn’t send it to my family. I didn’t send it to any friends. I didn’t even tell anyone I was writing it. None of my friends even knew until I had the book done and I sent them the snippet being like, hey, this mentions you. Let me know if you want me to change anything. Because I wanted to make sure that it was authentically me and my story, and I didn’t want to let other people’s opinions change the book and change the story. Because then I felt like, ‘Well, I’m writing this for me and for everyone else, but also for me. I’m writing it from my perspective. So if I get too worried about upsetting or offending someone or making sure every single person that’s mentioned is super happy and whatever else, then all of a sudden it’s not my book anymore.’ So I was careful to not bury anyone too much, but at the same time, I also wasn’t going to be so overthinking that it didn’t end up being my words.“