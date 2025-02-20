– During a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, TNA wrestler Steph De Lander discussed WWE’s ongoing partnership with TNA Wrestling, wanting Chelsea Green to show up in TNA, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Steph De Lander on TNA’s partnership with WWE: “I think it’s super exciting. When I check my phone and I see Santino Marella has turned up on NXT, it’s hilarious. I love it. There are dream crossovers that you never thought would be possible that all of the sudden they are possible. Off the top of my head, if someone like AJ Styles were to ever show up in TNA, I think the place would become unglued.”

On wanting Chelsea Green to show up in TNA: “I’m telling everyone that’ll listen that we need Chelsea Green to pop up on TNA, just because whenever Matt Cardona is in the ring, the whole crowd chants Chelsea’s better and we want Chelsea. There’s certain people that I want to show up on TNA.”

On people from TNA who could flourish in a WWE environment: “The other side too, there’s people from TNA that I think would really flourish in the WWE environment. On a personal note, I have unfinished business there, there’s a lot of people that I used to work with that are still there that have a right hand coming, whether it’s from me or Mance. I think Mance has never dabbled in the WWE realm before but I think it’s only a matter of time before that happens.”