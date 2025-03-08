– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, TNA wrestler Steph De Lander discussed WWE’s relationship with TNA Wrestling and why it’s so exciting. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Steph De Lander on what she wants from the WWE and TNA crossover: “I really want to see AJ Styles in TNA again because that’s just like what a pop. The roof would blow off this place. I want to see Chelsea [Green] back in TNA. I think that would be a huge pop as well. Drew McIntyre in TNA. I want to see all the throwback people that killed it here. I’m sure Cody Rhodes would love to pop in for a day.

On what makes the relationship so exciting: “There’s more possibilities now than there ever has been before, and to me, that’s the coolest part. It’s great fun to be a wrestling fan right now. It’s great fun to be a wrestler right now. It’s so hot and so fun. It literally really feels like any week like anything could happen.”