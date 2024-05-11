Steph De Lander Discusses Her Successful Alliance With Matt Cardona

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, wrestler Steph De Lander spoke about forming an alliance with Matt Cardona. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On her alliance with Cardona: “There’s nothing to think about. There’s no one I would rather align myself with [than Cardona]. Ever since then, we’ve just been pedal to the metal, making it happen. And I think it’s been so successful because we both have a very similar mindset and if we’re going to do something, we’re going to do it balls to the wall.”

Steph De Lander on improving her work in the ring: “That’s why I’ve always made sure to be improving my in-ring. Making sure I still try to grab the microphone so that I can improve my promos, so I build my social media. I do things, like start my own merch line and my own podcast. I’ve always done some things without Matt — a lot of it has been with him — but I’ve made sure to do some things by myself so SDL becomes her own brand, so when the day comes when Matt and I aren’t working together anymore, there’s still value in my name. It’s not just that my whole career is dependent on working with Matt.”