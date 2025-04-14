Steph De Lander Discusses Working With Mance Warner

Steph De Lander spoke in a Fightful interview about her pairing with Mance Warner while in TNA Wrestling. Here are the highlights:

On Warner: “Yeah. He’s an enigma. It’s crazy. Working with him is so awesome. I mean, getting to be on the road with your partner, just even out of storyline, is great. Being able to travel together and be together and whatever else. Creatively, we’re both psychopaths in a sense. It’s a different dynamic. Like me and Matt are crazy. Me and Mance are crazy, but it’s different dynamics with how we worked,” she said. “For Mance and I, we’re spending like, it’ll take us like four hours to get through a movie because we’re pausing it every 10 minutes being like, ‘Alright, so I reckon we can use this and we can do it like this and we can do it like that and da da da da da da.’ I’m like, ‘We need to write this down because like we’ve had so many stupid ideas in the last hour that like we don’t remember them.’ So we’re very like creative like that.”

On her creative: “There’s definitely times where I’ll be like, ‘Babe, I woke up 10 minutes ago. I can’t hear about WCW right now. I just can’t. Please let me be.’ Because he is just so wrestling 24-7, and I am too, but he’s just that little bit more. I would say that’s the only thing is sometimes I have to be like, ‘Okay, we can’t do wrestling right now or like wait till I go out and go to the gym and then you can watch wrestling or whatever else,” she said. “As far as working with him, you’re right. Before he goes out for a match, he gets in this weird zone where he’s so focused and anyone who gets in his way—he’s not rude to them—but he can be so intimidating, not to me, I’m not scared of him, but intimidating to people who don’t know him that like if he’s about to go out for a match, like don’t be around that man. Just let him do his ritual. He’s intense.”