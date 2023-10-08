– Steph De Lander announced on her social media that she suffered an injury during Matt Cardona’s title match against Shawn Spears at Friday’s WSW Full Throttle event. During Cardona’s World Title match against Spears, there was a miscommunication and she went down hard during her table bump and suffered an injury.

Due to the injury, doctors have pulled her from the remainder of the WSW Full Throttle tour. De Lander stated the following:

“Unfortunately last night at @WSWWrestlingAUS during the main event, there was a miscommunication and I ended up hitting my head on the concrete floor. Due to the nature of my injury, doctors have pulled me from the remainder of the tour… I will have more updates as they come. So sorry to everyone who was excited to see me this trip.”

You can view the clip of De Lander getting hurt during the matchup and her X post below: