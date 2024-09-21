Steph de Lander Gives Details on Surgery For Her Neck

In the latest episode of her That’s Cooked podcast (via Fightful), Steph de Lander gave more details about her neck surgery, which is expected to keep her out until next year. She will have a fusion of her C5 and C6.

She said: “I need to take care of myself. I need to take care of my neck so I can have a long career when I return. Every wrestler’s worst nightmare is getting told that you can never wrestle again, right? But that’s not even taking into consideration the risks of paralysis, serious neck injury, and all of that kind of stuff,” she explained. “So even just from a career standpoint, I’m going to do everything that I can to avoid getting told I can’t wrestle, right? So, if I have the option to do this surgery, which would be a fusion of C5-C6, dissectomy, and recover and come back, which is a surgery that lots of wrestlers have had previously. I’ve spoken to multiple wrestlers that have had the exact same surgery and have returned to wrestling, and they’ve all said that they feel [like] a million bucks, that it’s the best thing they ever did. They’re so happy they did it. I’ve heard so many people have really positive experiences, which is what I need to hear. I’m gonna do this while, while I can and while it makes sense. It feels very, very reckless when I want to have a long career to risk a really serious neck injury. So that’s kind of where I’m at. That’s the answer for everyone. It’s going to be a fusion of a C5-C6. Is it career-ending? Absolutely not. How long am I going to be out? Probably six-plus months, maybe a little bit longer, and that’s just the way it is.“