Steph De Lander Reflects On Her Hardest Hitting Opponents In The Ring

Steph De Lander recently discussed some of the hardest hitting opponents that she’s had in the ring. The TNA star spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, during which she was asked who her stiffest opponents have been. You can see highlights below:

On her hardest-hitting in-ring opponents: “Oh, honestly, people aren’t gonna like this. Probably some of the athletes at the PC. There are some stiff people in the Performance Center,” she admits. “I also think when it’s coming at you at like 10 a.m. on a Wednesday in a training drill, that’s when you’re least expecting it. You’re like, ‘Whoa, what are you doing? We’re not even on TV right now.’ Yeah, so I took some stiff shots at the PC, that’s for sure. Jordynne Grace hits pretty hard as well. She was pretty stiff. Jordynne and Masha, in a good way. Like, it lands. I’ve taken a couple of hits from both of them, but as I said, in a good way.

On Grace: “When you have that much muscle mass on you and not a shred of body fat, it’s going to be tough. Her arm is just like a mountain of muscle. So when that hits you, you’ve got no hope. She’s definitely not anywhere near almost as tall as me, even in her Patrick Star shoes.”

On dealing with being a taller woman growing up: “When I was like a child because being a tall girl wasn’t fun. So, like when I was a kid, I wanted to be shorter. Oh, trying to buy like jumpsuits, like rompers, like a one piece anything is hard when you’re like almost six feet tall as a girl. Same with jeans, like shopping, buying clothes is hard when you’re tall. But honestly, like, that’s kind of it. For wrestling, it’s definitely good for me to be taller. So there’s not really any times anymore where I wish I was shorter.”