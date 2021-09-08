wrestling / News
Steph De Lander Makes NXT Debut as Indi Hartwell’s Best Friend Persia
September 7, 2021 | Posted by
Steph De Lander has made her debut on NXT TV as Indi Hartwell’s best friend. Tonight’s episode saw Hartwell’s bachelorette party take place, and De Lander appeared as Persia, who Hartwell described as her best friend who came all the way from Australia. Persia said that she didn’t just come for the party; she also came for Disneyland.
De Lander is a former PWA Black Label and Melbourne City Wrestling talent who signed with WWE in March.
Australia, Disney World, either way, @indi_hartwell's best friend, Persia, came a long way to be here. 🌎 ❤️ #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/46DJW2mIBT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 8, 2021
🥂 🤗 🥂 🤗 #InDex #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/rnKURRzfi5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks WWE Should ‘Tread Lightly’ In Moving Away From Signing Indie Wrestlers
- Jim Ross On Whether WCW Had Interest In The Ultimate Warrior After WWE Firing In 1991, Jim Herd’s ‘Hunchbacks’ Idea
- Sean Waltman Appreciated CM Punk and Darby Allin Referencing His 1994 Match at All Out
- Bryan Danielson Says AEW Wasn’t an Easy Choice For Him, Doesn’t Plan to Be Involved in Creative