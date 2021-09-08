wrestling / News

Steph De Lander Makes NXT Debut as Indi Hartwell’s Best Friend Persia

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Persia WWE NXT Steph De Lander

Steph De Lander has made her debut on NXT TV as Indi Hartwell’s best friend. Tonight’s episode saw Hartwell’s bachelorette party take place, and De Lander appeared as Persia, who Hartwell described as her best friend who came all the way from Australia. Persia said that she didn’t just come for the party; she also came for Disneyland.

De Lander is a former PWA Black Label and Melbourne City Wrestling talent who signed with WWE in March.

