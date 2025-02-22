Steph De Lander & Mance Warner Weigh In On Potential WWE NXT Appearance

Steph De Lander and Mance Warner are part of TNA, and they recently weighed in on the potential of showing on on NXT TV. The duo spoke with Jim Varsallone for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

De Lander on potentially making an appearance in NXT: “We live like five minutes away from Full Sail, which means we live about ten minutes away from the PC and I still remember how to get there, so I think at some point, giving Mance a little tour of my old stomping grounds and seeing if he wants to get involved in the shuffle could definitely be an interesting idea.”

Warner on a possible NXT appearance: “Once again, we don’t even gotta fly nowhere to get there. That means there ain’t no security guards stopping me, patting my boots, looking for a screwdriver or seeing if I’m walking through a building. I’m pretty handy with tools, I can pop a door off real quick and then I can put someone through that with a chokeslam or a pile driver or a DDT. The possibilities are endless. It’s a black canvas and I like throwing a little blood on that canvas.”