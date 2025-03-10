Steph De Lander Opens Up On Relationship With Mance Warner

Steph De Lander is engaged to Mance Warner. In an interview with “Gabby AF,” De Lander revealed that she and Warner have been together for nearly a year and a half. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On getting together: “I’d seen him from a distance, and I was like ‘Who is that guy?'” De Lander said. “‘What’s going on? Who is he?’ And he also didn’t give me much of anything, right? As a girl in wrestling, it’s very intriguing, because most guys are pigs. So when one isn’t, you’re like ‘Huh, that’s intriguing to me.’ So yeah, I don’t know, I was struck by him. And we had a match together, we had so much fun. We just connected so well. And then from that point on, I was like ‘Oh my god, I think I’m in love.’ And he felt the same away. And soon enough, we were together. But yeah, it was wrestling that brought us together.”

On them potentially teaming together: “I’d love it,” De Lander said. ” I think, right now, my dream match would be me and Mance vs. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green…That’s the money match…I would be like ‘Tag me in, and let me kill Matt.'”