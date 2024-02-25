wrestling / News
Steph de Lander Praises Raquel Rodriguez, Says She Has ‘Incredible Courage’
As previously reported, Raquel Rodriguez worked this morning’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV even after a flare-up of her Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). In a post on Twitter, Steph de Lander praised Rodriguez for going ahead with the match and said she had ‘incredible courage’.
She wrote: “The fact that @RaquelWWE went out in front of 60k ppl in a stadium & millions watching live on TV and killed it while simultaneously dealing with a flare up of a chronic health disorder is a HUGE feat- takes incredible courage & fight from within. Give her her flowers.”
The fact that @RaquelWWE went out in front of 60k ppl in a stadium & millions watching live on TV and killed it while simultaneously dealing with a flare up of a chronic health disorder is a HUGE feat- takes incredible courage & fight from within. Give her her flowers 👏🏼❤️
— BIG TITTED IDIOT (@stephdelander) February 24, 2024
