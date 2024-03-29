Steph De Lander Returns On TNA Impact, Wins #1 Contender’s Match With Matt Cardona’s Help

Steph De Lander and Matt Cardona made their returns to TNA on Impact, with De Lander earning a Knockouts Title match. De Lander returned to compete in the 8-4-1 match on Thursday’s show to crown a #1 contender to the Knockouts Champion, replacing Ash By Elegance in the match and making it to the final four.

When the match went to a fatal four-way, Cardona made his return to help De Lander get the win and earn a Knockouts Title match against Jordynne Grace.

De Lander will get her title match at TNA Rebellion on April 20th, which airs live on PPV and TNA+.