Steph De Lander Returns On TNA Impact, Wins #1 Contender’s Match With Matt Cardona’s Help
Steph De Lander and Matt Cardona made their returns to TNA on Impact, with De Lander earning a Knockouts Title match. De Lander returned to compete in the 8-4-1 match on Thursday’s show to crown a #1 contender to the Knockouts Champion, replacing Ash By Elegance in the match and making it to the final four.
When the match went to a fatal four-way, Cardona made his return to help De Lander get the win and earn a Knockouts Title match against Jordynne Grace.
De Lander will get her title match at TNA Rebellion on April 20th, which airs live on PPV and TNA+.
.@stephdelander is BACK in the IMPACT Zone! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/9hrRl8QmxL
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 29, 2024
.@TheMattCardona is BACK and just helped @stephdelander pick up the win on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/Clqu38Mkmm
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 29, 2024
