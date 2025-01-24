Steph De Lander Returns To TNA With Mance Warner, Reveals She’s New Digital Media Champion

Steph De Lander is back on TNA Impact, returning with the arriving Mance Warner and revealing she’s the new Digital Media champion. Thursday night’s show saw De Lander make her return to the show, revealing that she was the person behind the “23” vignettes that aired during PCO and Sami Callihan’s matches. De Lander brought Warner with her and announced that she is the new Digital Media Champion, having taken the title from PCO in their divorce.

Warner then attacked Callihan, as you can see below. De Lander has been away from TNA since September when she announced at Victory Road that she needed neck surgery.

The appearance comes after PCO made headlines by smashing the Digital Media Championship with a sledgehammer at The People vs. GCW, which was reportedly done without TNA’s knowledge. PCO is done with TNA, with his profile being removed from TNA’s website today.