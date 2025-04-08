Steph De Lander Reveals When She Found Out About Gail Kim’s TNA Firing

TNA Wrestling’s recent decision to terminate Gail Kim’s employment sent shockwaves through the wrestling community. In a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Steph De Lander recounted her experience of learning about Gail Kim’s firing alongside everyone else on social media. Here are the highlights:

On having faith in the division: “With wrestling, the way that it goes, as always, is people think that on the inside of a company, we get a whole bunch more notice or information about stuff. I found out when Twitter found out. So obviously, a huge shock. Gail has been instrumental in TNA for years and years and years and years, especially for the women. So I think it’s just one of those situations where, like, personally for me, I can only have hope and optimism that this isn’t going to be a negative thing for especially the females at TNA. I know and have faith in people like Tommy and Hunter/Delirious running creative and a few other people within TNA that I think that we are going to be fine.”

On the impact of Kim’s firing: “Losing Gail definitely is a big blow for men and women. Everyone loved her. So that was a very big shock for me and I think from speaking to other people, everyone was definitely like blindsided by that for sure.”