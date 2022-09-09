Steph de Lander Says She’s Recovering From Surgery, Will Be Out A Couple of Months

In a post on Twitter, Steph de Lander (formerly Persia Pirotta in WWE) said that she will be out of action for a couple of months after recently having surgery.

She wrote: “Hey guys!! I am recovering from a small surgery (i’m ok!) so I will be out of action for the next couple of months. If you’d like to support me there are plenty of ways to do so! Subscribe to my exclusive content or check out my other links in my bio. Love y’all.”