Steph de Lander Is Signed To TNA Until The End of the Year

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated (via Fightful), Steph de Lander spoke about her deal with TNA Wrestling, which she noted will expire at the end of the year. De Lander is currently in the middle of a storyline with Matt Cardona and PCO in the company.

She said: “When I first came into TNA, it was a per-date deal. I agreed to a couple of dates. Then, recently, we’ve extended that through 2024. I’ve agreed to the remaining date for the rest of the year. I am contract with TNA through the end of 2024. Obviously, we’ll re-evaluate things come the new year.”