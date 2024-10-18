wrestling / News
Steph De Lander Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery
Steph De Lander has undergone successful surgery on her neck, as she revealed on social media. As previously reported, the TNA star revealed at Victory Road that she would need to undergo neck surgery due to an injury. De Lander posted to Twitter on Thursday to note that her neck fusion surgery was sucessful, writing:
“I slipped the surgeon some extra cash under the table & told him to give me a BBL
… not really, but I do has a fresh neck & a bowl of mashed potatoes”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to De Lander for a quick and full recovery.
— STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) October 17, 2024
