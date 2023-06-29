Steph De Lander Says She’s Terrified Of Deathmatches, Talks Making That Work In GCW

Steph De Lander is teamed up with Matt Cardona and competes regularly in GCW, but she recently revealed that she’s not a fan of deathmatches. De Lander talked about her aversion to deathmatches on NotSam Wrestling, and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On not being a fan of deathmatches: “Just before I kind of met [Matt Cardona], then I sat down and I wrote out my … one-year, three-year, five-year, and lifetime goals, … and honestly I knew a big part of that was GCW. Because, when you look around, GCW is the biggest indie. Even in WWE, you could see it. Everyone knows GCW is the place to be on the indies. But for me, that was daunting because I hate deathmatch wrestling. ‘The Deathmatch Queen’ hates deathmatches. I’m terrified of it. … I can’t even watch it.”

On doing an anti-deathmatch gimmick in GCW: “We are the sports entertainers on a deathmatch indie show, and that’s the whole shtick.”