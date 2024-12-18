Steph de Lander TNA Deal Reportedly Expiring Soon

As previously reported, a number of TNA talents are said to be leaving the company at the end of the year. Rhino, KUSHIDA, Trent Seven and Jade Chung have already left, with Mike Bailey, Jordynne Grace and Josh Alexander all rumored to be leaving soon. AJ Francis also has a contract expiring soon, but there’s no word on if he’s signed an extension yet or not. Fightful Select reports that Steph de Lander, who has been out of action due to a neck injury, also has a deal expiring at the end of the year.

De Lander has been on hiatus since early August and only wrestled once since mid-May. There is said to be interest from TNA to bring her back when she is able to wrestle again. It’s unknown when she will be healthy enough to do so at this time.