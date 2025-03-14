Steph De Lander Credits Total Divas For Inspiring Her Generation Of Wrestlers

Steph De Lander recently spoke about how influential Total Divas was to her generation of women wrestlers. The TNA star appeared on Gabby AF and during the conversation she talked about how the E! reality show helped bring new eyes to professional wrestling.

“I think that entire era of Total Divas women was so influential and so impactful for my generation of girls coming up and people coming into wrestling,” De Lander said (per Wrestling Inc). “[They] brought so many casual fans into the wrestling world because they were literally on E! watching like ‘Oh what’s this stuff?'”

She continued, “I think they never get enough credit for how many new eyes they brought to wrestling. When I first started watching wrestling, not a single girl had a t-shirt on the [WWE] website and it was like that for years. Then once that boom started, then all of a sudden, the Bellas are selling more merch than most people on the roster. That whole era was so influential for the women.”

Total Divas ran for nine seasons on E! and focused on the lives of WWE’s women’s talent at the time including the Bella Twins, Natalya, Eva Marie, Naomi, Lana, Marysa, and more. The show premiered in 2013, with the final season airing in 2019.