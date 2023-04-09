wrestling / News
Steph De Lander Joins New TV Series Spilled Paint
April 9, 2023 | Posted by
WWE NXT alumna Steph De Lander has booked a role on the upcoming series Spilled Paint. The former Persia Pirotta posted to Twitter to announce that she is part of the series, which is coming soon.
De Lander wrote:
“Excited to announce I will be joining the cast of “Spilled Paint” & will be filming my first TV series!”
The series is described as follows:
A young artist down on his luck and needing help elicits the wrong man to help him. A series of bad choices and events leads him into a place where his life and the life of the ones he loves are in danger.
