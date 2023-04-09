Steph De Lander Joins New TV Series Spilled Paint

WWE NXT alumna Steph De Lander has booked a role on the upcoming series Spilled Paint. The former Persia Pirotta posted to Twitter to announce that she is part of the series, which is coming soon.

De Lander wrote:

“Excited to announce I will be joining the cast of “Spilled Paint” & will be filming my first TV series!”

The series is described as follows:

A young artist down on his luck and needing help elicits the wrong man to help him. A series of bad choices and events leads him into a place where his life and the life of the ones he loves are in danger.