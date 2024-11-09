– During a recent interview with The Commentary Booth, wrestler Steph De Lander discussed her plans for when she returns from her neck injury latest next year. While she doesn’t know what she plans to do next when she makes her return, she said “it’s gonna be big.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On what she plans to do when she’s ready to return: “I don’t know, to be honest. I probably won’t be back in the ring until March to April, maybe even later. So I have a lot of time to cook up what I want to do. I’m not trying to make any quick moves. I want to be smart about it. I want everything that I do to be intentional. I don’t want to come back and just do some random indie and be like, ‘Hey, I’m back.’”

Steph De Lander on how what she does next will be big: “Whatever I do, it’s gonna be big. Everything I do is big. It’s a great time for some sort of metamorphosis, some sort of shift. What that is, I don’t know yet. I’m not gonna tell anyone yet. That’s a very vague answer, but that’s the reality of it. I’ve got a few months of recovery and chilling out and brainstorming before I get to start really thinking about the return, so I’m just gonna enjoy my chillout time a bit. Once it’s a bit closer, I’m gonna really hitting the drawing board and seeing what I come up with. I’m excited. I’m excited to bring a new version of myself. It’ll be good.”

De Lander is currently recovering from her neck surgery procedure, which she underwent last month.