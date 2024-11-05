Steph De Lander Gives Update On Neck Surgery Recovery, Says She ‘Feels Great’

Steph De Lander provided an update on her recovery from neck surgery, noting that she “feels great” two weeks after the procedure. As reported last month, De Lander underwent neck fusion surgery and she provided an update in an appearance on The Commentary Booth.

“Good, feels good,” De Lander said (per Fightful). “Just a little cut [on my neck], I’ve got some bandages on it. I feel great. It’s been just about two weeks since since surgery now, and obviously I’ve got a long ways to go as far as recovery is concerned, but for two weeks post neck surgery, I’m feeling pretty good.”

She continued, “When you hear neck surgery, you think worse case scenario. Obviously, neck injuries can be very, very dangerous. But luckily mine is kind of a preventative, like ‘Look, you’ve got this [nagging] neck issue. Let’s get it taken care of while we can, while you can recover, come back from it, be 100%,’ rather than waiting until it gets worse. So I’m feeling good, I’m happy I did it, on the road to recovery.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to De Lander in her recovery.