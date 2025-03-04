Steph De Lander Wants to See Indi Hartwell Join TNA

– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, TNA wrestler Steph De Lander revealed that she wants to see former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell in TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Steph De Lander on Indi Hartwell: “I do know that we have tagged together multiple times in the past in Australia and in WWE. So, I think, you know, she’s now a free agent, and TNA is always looking at new talent, and, you know, I want to win a championship in TNA, and she wants to as well. The Knockouts Tag Team Championships have been with Dani Luna and Jody Threat for far too long.”

On how they can pick up where they left off: “So, I don’t know … if Indi wanted to come here, I’m sure there’s a place for her, and I’m sure we could pick back up where we left off and, do, you know, be Australia’s Hottest Commodities again. Yeah, so stay tuned on that.”