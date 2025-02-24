Steph De Lander Wants To Team Up With Mance Warner To Wrestle Matt Cardona And Chelsea Green

On Gabby AF (per Fightful), Steph De Lander, when asked about intergender tag team matches with Mance Warner, revealed her desire to compete against Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green

“Yeah, big time. I love intergender tags. I think it’s such a different dynamic. So yeah, I love it. Right now, my dream match would be me and Mance versus Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. I think that’s the money match. I would be like, ‘Tag me in and let me kill Matt.’ [Laughs] Chelsea and I would tag and be like, ‘Love you.’ She’s a legend. I say this all the time, and it’s not just because I’m great friends with her, it’s just because I’m great friends with her husband. Every single wrestler, male or female, needs to get out a pen and pad and take some notes on how Chelsea maximizes her TV minutes. There’s plenty of weeks on TV where she has a one-minute backstage, and she manages to make it more entertaining and get herself more over than anyone else. So she’s made for TV,” Steph De Lander said.