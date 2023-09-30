Steph De Lander Reflects On What She’s Learned From Matt Cardona

Steph De Lander has reaped plenty of benefits from her partnership with Matt Cardona, as she recently discussed in a new video. De Lander spoke on her That’s Cooked show about learning how to market herself and her products, noting that Cardona has been instrumental in helping her with that.

“I can’t just talk about what I’m selling [on my podcast],” she said (per Fightful). “I can’t just try and make money all the time, although it is so tempting. That is something that I did learn from Matt. There’s always money to be made. I’m just kidding.”

She continued, “But honestly, I have learned so much, so much in such a short period of time from Matt. It’s unreal. Even my earnings at the merch table have gone up exponentially, like doubled, if not tripled. That’s another reason why I made this lipstick is because Matt explained it to me, how important it is to have merch at different levels. Like a $5 product, a $10 product, a $20, a $50. That is part of why I released the lipstick. I want to have a product that’s a $5 product or a $10 product.”