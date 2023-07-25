Steph De Lander Says She Wrestled In Front of Ron DeSantis At WWE Performance Center

Steph De Lander recently recalled how she competed at an event at the WWE Performance Center for Florida governer and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. De Lander worked as Persia Pirotta in WWE until she was released in 2022, and in an interview with VICE Australia & New Zealand she recalled how she competed in an event for DeSantis, who wanted to have a wrestling show for his family.

“I’ve wrestled in front of him. I’ve wrestled for DeSantis,” De Lander said (per Fightful). “I did meet him, yeah. He came to the PC once. We got called in on Saturday that Ron DeSantis wanted to have a wrestling show for his kids. So him and his family came in, and they sat front row, and we all beat each other up on a Saturday morning because he wanted to take his kids to see the wrestling.”

She added, “It is funny. If he becomes president, then I’ve technically wrestled in front of the president.”

The WWE Performance Center often puts on practice events for WWE trainees in order to get them ring experience.