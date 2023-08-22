Steph De Lander Talks WWE Run, Struggled to Connect With Persia Pirotta Character

Steph De Lander had a run in WWE NXT as Persia Pirotta, and she recently recalled her struggles with embodying the character and more. De Lander spoke with POST Wrestling for a new interview and you can see highlights below:

On not speaking up during her WWE run: “Within WWE, there are a lot of confines of, you know, you can’t say certain things. You can’t do certain things. I was so concerned about not saying the wrong thing in an interview or on Twitter or in any way that could get me in trouble that I felt like I ended up muting myself a lot.”

On her struggles with her character: “I didn’t really know how to connect to Persia. When we were doing those promos, obviously I wasn’t writing any of my lines. Of course, that’s normal, but I didn’t have the experience to be able to take someone else’s verbiage and deliver it in a natural way. I had never done a day of acting in my life at that point.”

On getting advice from Scotty 2 Hotty: “He was like, ‘Steph, none of this shit matters. As long as your boss is happy and you’re happy, you need to stop worrying so much about everything else because wrestling is meant to be fun and it’s not going to be fun if you worry about all of that stuff.’”