Stephan Bonnar On Why He Isn’t Looking to Join WWE or AEW

– UFC alumn Stephan Bonnar spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his move into wrestling, why he isn’t looking to go to WWE or AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On how he’s doing: “How is Stephan Bonnar doing? Well, that mother***er is dead. The American Psycho is here. He’s a Hall of Famer, the game changer and face rearranger. He’s always doing good … I laugh at injuries. I have a broken wrist and a torn pec and I could give a damn.”

On what he wants to get out of wrestling: “I’ve already done some really epic stuff and I feel like I’m just getting started. My game’s developing. Everyone says the same thing, ‘You need reps, kid.’ If feels weird being 42 and being called a kid. But all of the old-timers with the wisdom just tell me to keep getting the reps in. And I’m getting the reps in.”

On if he wants to go to WWE: “Are you kidding me? I got fired from the UFC. I’m doing this for the freedom. My goal isn’t more fame, it’s freedom. If I can’t do whatever the f*** I want, this it’s gonna be pretty hard to do it. Honestly, I’d get fired pretty quick from the WWE. So, I don’t have my hopes set on that.”

On possibly signing with AEW: “Nothing against those people but I want to do indie wrestling at its finest… My goal is to really learn the art of pro wrestling and that’s something you develop as an artist. For right now I’m just embracing [the bookings] and I don’t know what it’s gonna lead to. I have absolutely no desire to work for one company and not have the freedom.”

On his match against Moose in Impact: “Today’s pro wrestling isn’t what I grew up watching. Moose is a big guy and is what I imagined a pro wrestler to be as a little kid. Even when I was still fighting – and I knew in the back of my head I would be doing this – but I was thinking I had to get so much bigger to be a pro wrestler. Earlier in my MMA career and before wrestling shifted to this smaller type of wrestler, now I retire and I rediscovered wrestling again and now I’m big for the sport. Moose is the biggest guy I’ve went with.”

On the mood backstage at Impact: “It was great. I got to team up with Ken Shamrock who I grew up watching and I wanted to be Shamrock as a little kid. It was great working with Shamrock and sharing a locker room with him. It was on my bucket list and I scratched it off.”

On if he’s be interested in doing more in Impact: “For sure. I am a free man and I’m indie wrestling at it’s finest right now. My schedule’s filling up and I’m having fun. I’m developing as a wrestler and learning. I’ve got the right guys educating me like Jerry Bostick, MVP and Kevin Sullivan. They’re shaping my mind.”